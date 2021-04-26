DZS (DZSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.30 million. On average, analysts expect DZS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.55 on Monday. DZS has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

