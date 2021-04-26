E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETWO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

ETWO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.48. 7,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,980. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

In other news, major shareholder Atalan Gp, Llc bought 287,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $3,168,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in E2open Parent stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of E2open Parent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform worldwide. The company's software solutions orchestrate complex global supply chains and drive compelling value and ROI for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing, and supply management.

