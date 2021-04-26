EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) CEO Sells $18,613.60 in Stock

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) CEO Glen Ceiley sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $18,613.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EACO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.60. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. EACO Co. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter. EACO had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.99%.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

