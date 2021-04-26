Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Trading Down 3.4%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.56 and last traded at $42.56. 1,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 121,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. The firm has a market cap of $547.71 million, a P/E ratio of 118.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 109,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.