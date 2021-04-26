Earnbase Trading 16.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.38 million and $394.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for $11.36 or 0.00021312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Earnbase has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00060618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00277430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01016481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.85 or 0.00692228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,408.56 or 1.00232962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

