Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,903,000.

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.