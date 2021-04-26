Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.11. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 144,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $113.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $119.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

