EasyFi (EASY) Price Down 17.9% This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for $15.34 or 0.00028656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $38.74 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

