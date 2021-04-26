easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 950.56 ($12.42).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get easyJet alerts:

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,023 ($13.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of -3.87. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 988.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 808.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.