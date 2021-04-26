Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $143.33. 19,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

