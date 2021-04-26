Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,188,000 after buying an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 143,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $142.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

