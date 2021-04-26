Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.71. 5,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.30. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $143.68.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

