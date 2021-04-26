eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,113 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 29,885 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,291,784. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

