eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $61.00 on Monday. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.