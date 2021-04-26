eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

