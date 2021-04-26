eBoost (EBST) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $7.02 million and $464.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.44 or 0.00454937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002575 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

