Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Ecolab worth $57,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $226.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.67.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.