Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 7.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Ecolab worth $87,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.92. 10,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,025. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.94 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

