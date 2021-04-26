ECOMI (OMI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.24 Million

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. ECOMI has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $19.24 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ECOMI alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00064329 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00285142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ECOMI Coin Profile

ECOMI is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

ECOMI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.