Edgeware Price Hits $0.0268 (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $147.04 million and $1.85 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

