Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.91.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $97.45 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

