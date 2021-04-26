Einsteinium Tops 1-Day Volume of $77,157.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $96.07 million and $77,157.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00452665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,565,580 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

