Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter.

EGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

EGO stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.