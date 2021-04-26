Electric Vehicle Zone Price Hits $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $38.78 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00061953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00285142 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.00988597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.65 or 0.00723071 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,253.68 or 1.00677726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

