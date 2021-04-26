Electroneum Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Electroneum has a market cap of $400.27 million and $1.49 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,858,220,484 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.