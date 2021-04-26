Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Trading Up 26,998.8%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) was up 26,998.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.43). Approximately 7,801,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,346% from the average daily volume of 318,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.01.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

