Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.76

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.76 and last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 470253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.36.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.