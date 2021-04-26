Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on EMNSF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Elementis stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Elementis has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

