Elevate Credit (ELVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELVT opened at $3.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

ELVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,465 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $121,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $372,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234,322 shares of company stock worth $4,168,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

