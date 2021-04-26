Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 12,385 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50.

On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.