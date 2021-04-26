Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Linda Stinson Sells 12,385 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 12,385 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $37,278.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Linda Stinson sold 26,895 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $83,374.50.
- On Friday, April 16th, Linda Stinson sold 9,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $27,600.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $65,902.50.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $95,375.94.
- On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $242,401.95.
- On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $128,023.56.
- On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $676,782.65.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.
- On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.
- On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.
Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.87.
ELVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.
Elevate Credit Company Profile
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
