Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,792 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $188.72 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

