Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Shares of EARN stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.