Elrond (EGLD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $101.55 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.05 or 0.00310780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00049815 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00028271 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,597,805 coins and its circulating supply is 17,358,896 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

