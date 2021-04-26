Elrond (EGLD) Trading Down 16.3% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $159.14 or 0.00304547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $95.35 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00045513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008827 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,591,884 coins and its circulating supply is 17,352,919 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

