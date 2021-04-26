Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.74

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 77820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Embraer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after buying an additional 381,534 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,862,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 862,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Embraer by 54.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 587,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

