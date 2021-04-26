Emercoin (EMC) One Day Volume Hits $50,612.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $50,612.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,337,746 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

