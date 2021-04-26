Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Welch Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,671 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $39,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.59. 37,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,071. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

