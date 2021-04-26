Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,075 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for 4.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

