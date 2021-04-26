Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

