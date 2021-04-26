Empty Set Dollar Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $71.56 million and $404,484.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00282101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.67 or 0.00995822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00723219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,617.31 or 0.99862832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

