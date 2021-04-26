ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, March 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ENGGY stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

