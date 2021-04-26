Energi Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00005895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $127.47 million and $2.43 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00310869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,915,807 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

