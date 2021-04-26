Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 141.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.41 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $28.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

