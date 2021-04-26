Enerplus Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 110.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.