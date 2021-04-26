Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €15.30 ($18.00) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENGI. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.40 ($16.94).

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, hitting €12.36 ($14.54). The company had a trading volume of 3,664,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.32.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.