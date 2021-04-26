Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. Enigma has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.00 or 0.00509348 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005785 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00026594 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.42 or 0.02530859 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars.

