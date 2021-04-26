Enjin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $431.12 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00063676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00060978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00744417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,961.17 or 0.07336813 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

