Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 339.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.76% of Enova International worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enova International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Enova International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,462 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENVA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

