Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,888. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

