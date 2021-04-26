EnterCoin Market Cap Achieves $142,161.63 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $142,161.63 and approximately $96,437.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00062152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $402.31 or 0.00745827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.59 or 0.07431351 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

